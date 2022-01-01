Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me wedding dress weighed 95 pounds

Jennifer Lopez's wedding dress in Marry Me weighed 95 pounds (43 kilograms).

In the new romantic comedy, the superstar portrays Kat Valdez, a pop star who decides to marry a stranger, as played by Owen Wilson, after learning that her on-stage partner Bastian (Maluma) has been having an affair.

For one of the film's most important scenes, Lopez donned a heavily embellished Zuhair Murad bridal gown.

"(The beading) made it extremely heavy," costume designer Caroline Duncan told Variety. "The dress weighed 95 pounds and required five people to transport it and an entourage to get Jennifer in and out of it, but it gave the dress that volume."

And while the wedding dress was stunning, Duncan insisted that it symbolised so much more for Lopez's character.

"First, you see her get into the car, and it's a symbol of how that wedding had gotten too big, and it wasn't honest and has taken over her ability to see who she was marrying," the design guru continued. "Later, you see her in the bedroom alone on what should have been her wedding night, and here she is trapped in this claustrophobic dress that's like the concert - bigger than she is. It's the loneliest shot in the movie."

Marry Me, directed by Kat Coiro, is now showing in U.S. cinemas.