Zendaya and Josh O'Connor head Challengers cast

Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist are set to star in 'Challengers'.

The trio are all slated to star in the new romanic drama set in the world of tennis from director Luca Guadagnino. Zendaya's deal for the flick has been sealed while Josh and Mike are still in negotiations.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' producer Amy Pascal is producing the project via her Pascal Pictures banner alongside Zendaya and Luca. The playwright Justin Kuritzkes is penning the script.

The movie centres on the world of professional tennis, in which player-turned-coach Tashi (Zendaya) has transformed her husband Art (Faist) into a Grand Slam champion.

Following a losing streak, Tashi enters Art into a Challenger event - the lowest pro tournament level - where he faces off against Patrick (O'Connor), Tashi's former boyfriend and his former best friend.

'Challengers' joins Luca's range of upcoming projects, which include 'Bones and All' with Timothee Chalamet and the Audrey Hepburn biopic that will star Rooney Mara.

Zendaya has starred in hit movies such as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Dune' but insists that she is not following a strict career plan despite becoming one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.

The 25-year-old actress said: "I never really thought, 'I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time.' I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfil me as an artist, as a person.

"So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me.

"That's why I'm on set so much. When I'm not in it, I'm right there trying to learn. I go around and I ask our crew members, 'What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?' Because we've got some real vets in the game. So, the hope is that I'll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see."