Kumail Nanjiani pays tribute to 'legend' Ivan Reitman

Kumail Nanjiani has paid tribute to the "legend" Ivan Reitman following his death.

The 'Ghostbusters' director passed away on Saturday (12.02.22) at his home in California at the age of 75 and the 'Eternals' star thanked him for his contributions to the film industry.

Kumail tweeted: "The number of great movies he made is absurd. RIP."

The filmmaker's other credits include 'National Lampoon's Animal House', 'Twins' and 'Kindergarten Cop' and the actor W. Earl Brown - who featured in Ivan's 2014 film 'Draft Day' - revealed that 'Animal House' was the film that encouraged him to pursue a career in movies.

The 58-year-old star recalled: "My first day on set was not an easy one. Ivan rode me pretty hard. I was so disappointed in my initial experience. When I returned to Cleveland a few weeks later, the thrill was gone.

"I was expecting more of the same, but when I walked on on set I heard 'EARL' - Ivan put his arm around me - 'it's so good to have you back'.

"I was taken aback by his response, then I realised he had seen the dailies by then and he now trusted me. The remainder of my time was wonderful - what you dream working with a hero of yours would be like."

A joint statement from Ivan's three children, Jason, Catherine and Caroline Reitman, confirmed the sad news of the director's passing.

It read: "Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life.

"We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."