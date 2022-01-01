Zoe Kravitz gets candid about divorce from 'incredible' Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz has insisted her divorce from Karl Glusman was "less about him" and more about her trying to figure out her identity.

The Batman actress tied the knot with the actor in Paris in June 2019, however, she filed for divorce in December 2020 and it was finalised the following August.

During a cover interview for U.S. Elle magazine, Zoe discussed self-isolating with Karl and their dog in upstate New York in summer 2020 and admitted, "My life changed after that. It was a gift, just taking the time."

When the journalist asked if the Covid-19 quarantine brought to light issues in their relationship, she replied, "I don't really want to go into that. Karl's an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That's the journey I'm on right now."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 33-year-old said she was relieved her twenties are over as she "wasn't making choices based on what felt good to me", and when she turned 30, she bought into the idea that she needed to settle down and think about having kids.

"All of a sudden, your gynaecologist is like, 'Want to freeze your eggs?' And I'm like, 'I hadn't even thought about that.' But I don't feel pressured to have kids by a certain time, if I ever have kids," she shared. "This idea of like, you're 30. You're a grown-up. Now you're supposed to have kids and stop having fun, because that's for children - I bought that for a second. It was like, 'I don't go out anymore. I just make roast chickens.' But I still want to go on adventures, have fun nights, and see the sunrise."

Zoe is now dating her Pussy Island star Channing Tatum, but when asked about the romance, she would only tell the journalist, "I'm happy."