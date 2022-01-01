Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr cast in Skeletons In The Closet

Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr are to star in the horror movie 'Skeletons In The Closet'.

The pair will lead the new flick from director Lance Kawas, with filming set to get underway in Las Vegas this week.

The film tells the story about how the spirit of La Llorona grants a costly wish to the parents of a child by curing her of cancer. In saving the child, the mother loses her beloved husband and pledges her allegiance to La Llorona after developing an evil streak.

The father (Howard) spirals down a path of self-destruction after borrowing a large amount of money from a ruthless mobster to pay for his daughter's hospital bills.

Clifton Powell and Valery M. Ortiz are also starring in the flick, which Kawas is directing from a script penned by Koji Steven Sakai and Joshua A. Cohen. The project is based on an original story by Al Bravo.

Bravo, Asif Akbar, Sakai, Colin Bates and Stan Erdreich are all producers on the film.

Meanwhile, Terrence once vowed that he would never return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) - after playing James Rhodes in the first 'Iron Man' movie before being replaced by Don Cheadle - due to a now patched-up row with Robert Downey Jr, who played the metal-clad superhero.

The 52-year-old actor said: "You know what's so funny? Even though I love Don Cheadle so much and I love what he's done, I still hear a lot of fans asking, 'Am I going to come back and be War Machine? Am I going to come back and be War Machine?'

"I think they could have a huge franchise off of it. But f*** 'em."