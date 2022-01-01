Isabelle Huppert skipping Berlin Film Festival after testing positive for Covid-19

Isabelle Huppert has been forced to pull out of attending the Berlin Film Festival after contracting Covid-19.



The French actress was due to present her new film About Joan at the event in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, as well as be handed an honorary Golden Bear prize at a gala event.



However, late on Monday, festival chiefs announced Huppert had tested positive for the coronavirus in Paris, France before travelling and would therefore be unable to make the event.



Yet, a spokesperson insisted the 68-year-old was feeling fine and would receive her award remotely.



"Considering that Isabelle Huppert is not feeling sick and she is willing to support the festival we have decided to go on with the award ceremony," Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said. "As she cannot come, we will send our love and admiration to her home in Paris. We look forward to having her in Berlin another time."



The Greta star will tune in live from Paris to assist the ceremony and is also expected to speak to the audience.