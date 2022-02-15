A Quiet Place Part III in the works

'A Quiet Place Part III' is officially in the works.

The director John Krasinski confirmed that a third movie in the horror franchise is in development during a Paramount investor day on Tuesday (15.02.22).

The movie is targeting a 2025 release but no director or writer has been announced, although John would appear to be the natural choice after directing both previous films.

The original 'A Quiet Place' flick was released in 2018 and proved to be critically and commercially popular. The sequel came out last year and performed strongly at the cinema as one of the first major movies to be released following the coronavirus shutdown.

A spinoff from 'Pig' director Michael Sarnoski is set for 2023 and is based on an idea by Krasinski.

The franchise takes place in a world in which planet Earth has been invaded by aliens who are blind and rely on sound in order to track their prey. John starred alongside his wife Emily Blunt in the first installment and had a cameo in the sequel. Their children in the films are played by Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds.

John previously claimed that he put his marriage "on the line" while making the sequel due to the outrageous stunts he was asking Emily to perform.

The 42-year-old star said: "Emily's [stunt] is so real. I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car. That's true.

"Like when I was explaining to her on set all the things that were going to happen and I said, ‘You're going to hit this stunt man, that car is going to come three feet from you and then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,' her face fell and she went, ‘But not really.’ And I went, ‘No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles.’ That's a real bus, and that bus hits that car and all that is totally real."