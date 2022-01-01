Jack Quaid added to Oppenheimer cast

Jack Quaid has joined the cast of 'Oppenheimer'.

The 'Scream' star – the son of Hollywood stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan – is the latest addition to the all-star cast for Christopher Nolan's new flick, which will be released in July 2023.

The movie will feature Cillian Murphy in the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist in charge of the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb.

Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Josh Hartnett are also starring in the movie.

The film is based on the award-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Nolan will be producing the movie along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven.

There has been no word on what character Jack will be playing as of yet, but he did take to social media to reveal his excitement to be starring in the film.

The 29-year-old actor tweeted: "Couldn't be more excited and grateful to be a part of this INSANE project working alongside people I've been fanboying over for years. Can't wait to get started! #Oppenheimer (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cillian recently confessed that playing Oppenheimer felt both "immense" and "terrifying" but explained that he would rather avoid taking on easy acting roles.

The 45-year-old star said: "It does feel immense and it feels terrifying but if I felt it was easy, I wouldn’t be interested. I do get nervous, anxious and insecure, but then you go, ‘F*** it. I’ve been doing it for 25 years and I have done it before. So just keep going.'"