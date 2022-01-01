Sharon Stone keeps Basic Instinct dress 'hermetically sealed' in garment bag

Sharon Stone has the iconic white dress she wore in Basic Instinct carefully stowed away in storage.

In an essay for InStyle, the Casino actress shared that she kept the vast majority of her clothes from the 1992 film, including the garment she wore for the infamous leg-crossing scene.

"I still have almost all of the wardrobe too. I've given some pieces away to charity, but so far, I've kept the white dress and coat," she explained. "It was zipped up in a garment bag on the set, and it has never been opened since. I broke the zipper, so it's hermetically sealed like a piece of art or a very cool time capsule."

Sharon went on to note that she enjoyed collaborating with costume designer, Ellen Mirojnick, on the wardrobe for the character of Catherine Tramell, and even had it put in her contract that she could keep all of the clothes from the production.

"I couldn't believe how exciting it was and all of the incredible costumes that were being made just for me. I put in my contract that I could keep the clothes. People thought I was crazy, but the truth is I wasn't getting paid much compared to my male co-star. I made $500,000; Michael (Douglas) made $14 million. So, keeping my costumes was a really smart thing to do."