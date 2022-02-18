David Permut leads Frank Pesce tributes

David Permut has led the tributes to Frank Pesce following his death at the age of 75.

The actor- who had roles in 'Top Gun' and the first two 'Beverly Hills Cop' movies - passed away on February 6 due to dementia complications and has been fondly remembered by the Hollywood producer.

David produced the 1991 movie '29th Street', which is based on Frank's own early life story as a lottery winner in New York City. Frank wrote the story and starred in the movie as his real-life older brother Vito in the flick, which was directed by George Gallo.

Permut said of the late actor: "To say Frank was one of a kind would be a gross understatement. We shared our love and passion for film. He claimed to see more movies than Leonard Maltin and Roger Ebert combined."

Frank's circle of friends included stars such as Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza and Robert Forster. He first appeared on screen in 1976 as a guest star on 'Police Story' and also had credits in 'Kojak', 'Knight Rider' and 'The Greatest American Hero'.

Pesce also had parts in the Stallone films 'Rocky' and 'Paradise Alley', as well as the hit movie 'Flashdance'.

In a statement to Variety, Frank's girlfriend Tammy Scher said: "I met Frank at a very low point in my life. He always said he saved me and he was right. I'd never met anyone like him.

"Frank was a force larger than life or any fictional character, always entertaining, intriguing and fascinating. Unafraid to approach anyone and immediately make an acquaintance. Celebrities flocked to be near him as he had an encyclopedia of knowledge about music and movies."

Frank will be buried in New York on Friday (18.02.22) and he is survived by Tammy, Vito, his nieces Vanessa Pesce and Danielle Pesce and his sister-in-law Catherine Pesce.