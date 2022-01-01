Daniel Craig recalls Queen Elizabeth II cracking joke at his expense

Daniel Craig has shared how Queen Elizabeth II once cracked a joke at his expense.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, the No Time To Die actor spoke about how the British monarch made him a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George in the 2022 New Year Honours list.

He noted that The Queen has a good sense of humour, considering that the accolade is the same honour given to James Bond in Ian Fleming's books as well as his character in the spy movie franchise.

"Very funny. Very funny, wants to crack a joke, and crack a joke about me," he replied when host Stephen asked what the royal is like in private.

He then recalled how The Queen once made a joke about him at an event.

"We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, 'Oh no, he's the one that doesn't smile.' Fair enough," the 53-year-old smiled.

Elsewhere in the chat, Craig revealed that he has also met The Queen's famous pet corgis.

"I was rolling around on the floor with them most of the time. I mean, they're just there. I think they have their own footmen," he shared. "And yes, they're very friendly."