Nick Cannon has 'heavy guilt' over not spending more time with late son Zen

Nick Cannon has been experiencing "heavy guilt" over not spending more time with his late son Zen.

Back in December, the TV host revealed his seventh child, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, had died following a battle with cancer. He was five months old.

During a segment of The Nick Cannon Show on Wednesday, Nick shared a clip of a recent therapy session he had with Dr Laura Berman in which he discussed his grief.

"The thing that keeps me up at night is the heavy, heavy guilt that I didn't get to spend time, like I really wanted to, with Zen," he said, before adding that he often feels stretched too thin when it comes to fatherhood. "I have other children even in a similar age that I was like, 'OK, I'm guilty that I'm not there every day. I'm guilty that the mothers of my children yearn for more and I can only give so much.'"

"I walk around with a backpack full of guilt," the 41-year-old continued. "But at least I know the harder that I work, then it makes the guilt easier to deal with. If I feel like I'm providing for others... where I feel the guiltiest is when I'm not working and I'm spending time with a young lady, and I think, 'Man, I've got a house full of kids I could be (with).'"

Late last month, Nick confirmed model Bre Tiesi is pregnant with his eighth child.

The star also shares twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, son and daughter Golden and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.