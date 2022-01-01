Jake Gyllenhaal addresses furore surrounding Taylor Swift's extended version of All Too Well

Jake Gyllenhaal has addressed the furore surrounding the release of Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of All Too Well.



The original All Too Well appeared on the singer's 2012 album Red and is widely believed to be about her brief relationship with the Hollywood star, although this has never been confirmed. A 10-minute version of the ballad, which she recorded around 10 years before, was released in November as part of Red (Taylor's Version) and was accompanied by a short film Swift directed.



The extended version featured previously unheard lyrics that sent fans wild and reignited anti-Gyllenhaal sentiment on social media.



When asked to comment on the commotion, the Brokeback Mountain star told Esquire magazine, "It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that."



The 41-year-old confirmed he had not listened to the new album and insisted the month following its release was not difficult for him.



"I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life," he said. "My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realise that."



The journalist noted that Gyllenhaal, who is dating French model Jeanne Cadieu, turned off his Instagram comments amid the furore and suggested that perhaps it was a slight inconvenience.



"At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name," he explained, speaking in broad terms. "My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation? That's the discussion we should be having."