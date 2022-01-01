Uma Thurman doesn't see Kill Bill 3 happening soon.

The 51-year-old actress is known for her starring role as Beatrix "The Bride" Kiddo in the first two instalments of the Quentin Tarantino-directed matrix franchise admitted that there have been "discussions" regarding a third movie, but not for a while.

She said: "I can’t really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago."

The Academy Award winning actress - who took on the role of the female assassin who seeks revenge after being beaten on her wedding day - explained that while she "hates to disappoint" fans, she doesn't see it as being "on the horizon."

Speaking to Collider, she added: " I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon. I hate to disappoint people. Everybody wishes it would be the case, but I think it’s not immediately on the horizon.”

Acclaimed director Tarantino has claimed that his upcoming 10th film would be his last, but Uma - who is now starring in thriller series 'Suspicion' - recently spoke of how she has no idea of what it could be.

She said: "I don't know even what his 10th film is going to be. All I know is he's always said he's only going to make 10. But then when I have heard from him, it doesn't include if he does television. I think he has a lot of room to move. I think sequels don't count in his 10 film number. So if there ever even were another "Kill Bill" instalment, I don't think it would even necessarily count as the 10th film