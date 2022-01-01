Kris Jenner witnessed Kylie Jenner give birth to son Wolf

Kris Jenner was in the delivery room when her daughter Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child earlier this month.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and her partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a boy named Wolf, on 2 February. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kylie's mum Kris shared that she joined them in the hospital.

"I was in the hospital when he was born," Kris said in a preview clip. "It was me and Kylie and Travis because they have rules and regulations now, so you can only have so many people. Back in the day, I had like 15 people when I was giving birth, it was like a party. But now it's very controlled."

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also revealed that Wolf looked exactly like his big sister Stormi, four, when he arrived, saying, "When he came out, it was like 'there's Stormi being born all over again.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, the 66-year-old said it "would be nice" if her 12th grandchild came from Kendall Jenner as she's the only one of her brood without children.

"Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She's the only one who hasn't had a baby," she stated. "I think she would eventually love to have a baby."

Ellen then joked that she is sure another one of Kris' children will have a child before Kendall does.

"(Kendall's) not gonna be the 12th though. I think there's going to be one before she's going to have one," she said, and when asked for her guess, Ellen replied, "I know who it is."

"Are they already pregnant? And I don't know about it? Just tell me," Kris said, at which point Ellen began laughing and added, "Like I know something".