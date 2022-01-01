Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer developing TV show together

Kristen Stewart and her screenwriter fiancée Dylan Meyer are working together to develop a TV show.



In an interview for Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood Issue, the Twilight actress revealed that she will star in the series, which they are writing together.



She admitted she was hesitant about working with her partner at first, explaining, "You don't want that to affect this beautiful relationship you have."



However, when they started writing the screenplay, the duo managed to complete the first episode in a week and a half as they worked so well together.



"Like we discovered a superbrain," she gushed. "She's a really genuinely brilliant f**king screenwriter."



The 31-year-old, who didn't share any further details about the project, announced she was engaged to Meyer in November after more than two years of dating. She told the magazine that she loves being engaged and feels "so happy and lucky".



Stewart recently finished filming David Cronenberg's next movie Crimes of the Future and is gearing up to make her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water.



In her immediate future, she will be reuniting with her Spencer director Pablo Larrain on the awards season trail.



"He just loves this movie and me so much, and the purity of that is the sweetest and coolest thing," she praised. "We had such a great f**king time. There's no way around that."



And she will be heading to the Oscars in March as a Best Actress nominee alongside Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Olivia Colman. Addressing her nomination, Kristen said, "Everyone wants to win an Oscar, you know? I'm totally touched."