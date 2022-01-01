Tom Holland's work ethic praised

'Uncharted' director Ruben Fleischer has praised Tom Holland's work ethic.

The 25-year-old actor had to work on reshoots for 'Uncharted' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' simultaneously but Fleischer insisted Tom was "relentless in his commitment" to both projects.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "There was overlap between the two, but the credit goes to Tom Holland, who’s relentless in his commitment to the things he’s a part of. Whether it’s Spidey or us, he would never compromise. He wanted 'Uncharted' to be great, and he gave everything he possibly could to the movie. It was he who [insisted on] making sure that 'Uncharted' be the best it possibly could be."

Ruben also insisted he didn't encourage Tom to bulk up for the movie, after the young actor admitted he felt inadequate next to co-star Mark Wahlberg.

He said: "I read the same thing that you did, so that was kind of news to me. He showed up looking so fit, and it was cool because you don’t think of Peter Parker that way. I think it was all a part of his process of wanting Nathan Drake to be his own character, distinct from Peter Parker and what Tom had been associated with prior to this movie. So whether it was wanting to match Mark or just simply create a different silhouette for his character from the one that you’re used to seeing, it was all part of his process in wanting to make Nathan Drake really distinctive."