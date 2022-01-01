Paris Hilton used The Simple Life character as 'protective shield'

Paris Hilton created a ditzy persona for The Simple Life because she didn't want anybody to see who she really was.

The reality series, which ran from 2003 and 2007, followed the socialite and her friend Nicole Richie as they struggled to do manual, low-paying jobs. Paris was known for her ditzy blonde persona on the show, and she explained to the New York Post that she created that character to help protect herself from the public.

"I was playing The Simple Life character for so long. I was definitely underestimated, and there were a lot of misconceptions. No one knew the real me before," she shared. "A lot of why I created the character was for The Simple Life, but it was also kind of a mask, or a protective shield, because I didn't trust anyone."

The 40-year-old "finally" knows who she is and has showcased her authentic personality in her 2020 documentary This Is Paris and her recent TV series Paris in Love, which focused on her wedding to Carter Reum in November.

Although Paris is more comfortable showing her true self now, she admitted that The Simple Life persona hasn't been completely retired.

"I've always been someone who likes to play into it and be entertaining in that way during certain situations," the star explained. "So, I am myself now, but sometimes I will play into it a little bit. Or if I get shy, my voice will go higher. It's something I've been doing for so long that it's hard to completely not do. I've gotten so used to it... But at least now I can show my true self as well."