Channing Tatum found directing and starring in Dog 'tough'

Channing Tatum has admitted starring in and co-directing Dog was "tough".

In the new comedy, the Magic Mike actor takes on the role of Briggs, a U.S. Army Ranger who is tasked with bringing Lulu, a military working dog, to her handler's funeral.

Channing and his production partner Reid Carolin both made their respective feature directorial debuts on Dog, but in an interview with Jonah Hill for V Magazine, the 41-year-old admitted that he doesn't plan to repeat the experience.

"I don't know if I'll direct another movie, and I definitely won't direct another movie with me in it, man, that's for sure," he shared. "If I'm being really honest, I don't feel like I directed the movie the way I wanted. It was tough and felt very rushed. I feel like I need a second chance to direct my first film."

Channing went on to explain that he drew upon his relationship with his own dog Lulu, who died in 2018. However, he found working with the pets on set to be quite different.

"We had three dogs. Two of the dogs I became good friends with and one dog I stayed a little further away from. And there's a reason why all dog movies are shot in a certain way - it's really tough to get a performance with an actor and a dog in the same frame," he added.

Dog is now showing in cinemas.