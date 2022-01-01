Kristen Stewart finds it 'really nice' to convey true personality

Kristen Stewart finds it "really nice" to be able to finally convey herself "more truly".



After achieving global stardom for her role as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga movie series, the actress eschewed roles in big-budget films in favour of independent features, such as Still Alice and Clouds of Sils Maria.



During this period, Kristen also built up a reputation as one of Hollywood's "cool" kids, and in an interview with Vogue Australia, she explained that she has moved on from this label.



"I think cool does suggest a sort of, like, level of uninvolvement or something, but I'm so involved. I would do anything for this s**t," she mused. "A lot of the worlds I was functioning in, they're quite often very inauthentic, or planned or rehearsed or not very candid. It's funny - the friction between my kind of energy and that, it seems like I'm the weird one. I couldn't navigate that for a long time. But now I feel like I've grown into a buoyancy, and a willingness to have no control over anything. I'm actually now able to reveal myself more truly. I feel like people are seeing me more clearly than they ever have, which is lovely. That's really nice."



Elsewhere in the chat, Kristen insisted that she is focused on her relationship with fiancée Dylan Meyer and making great movies.



"I'm a nice guy, I want to make cool movies and I want everyone to have a good time - or have a bad time, and that's okay. You know what I mean?" the 31-year-old asked.