Chrissy Teigen undergoing IVF treatments amid plan to grow family

Chrissy Teigen is undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments in a bid to grow her family.



The TV presenter took to Instagram on Saturday to post a photo of herself doing a Pilates-style workout, and in the accompanying caption, shared that she is partway through the egg retrieval process.



"hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote. "I honestly don't mind the shots...they make me feel like a doctor/chemist...but the bloating is a b**ch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"



In addition, Chrissy urged her followers to stop asking others whether they are pregnant or thinking about having children, and hinted she is considering surrogacy in order to have another baby.



"Please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I'd rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that's how you finally learn," the 36-year-old added.



Chrissy and her musician husband John Legend are parents to daughter Luna, five, and three-year-old son Miles. However, the star suffered a devastating stillbirth in September 2020, a few months after she announced she was pregnant with her third child, a boy she planned to name Jack.



In December 2020, Chrissy revealed that she felt "sad" that she would never be pregnant again.