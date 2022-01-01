James Gunn engaged to Jennifer Holland

Director James Gunn is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Holland.

The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker subtly announced their engagement on Instagram on Sunday by sharing a photo of the actress holding a cup of coffee, putting the sparkler on her ring finger on full display.

In the caption, The Suicide Squad director simply posted a winking face and red love heart emoji, and Holland reacted by posting a loved-up face emoji in the comments.

Their friends also celebrated the news, with Guardians actress Karen Gillan writing, "OMG!!!!!!!" with numerous love emojis, The Suicide Squad star Viola Davis posting, "Aaaaaaaahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" and screenwriter Emily V. Gordon commenting, "Yesss!!! Congrats you two!!"

Holland, 34, didn't announce the engagement on her own Instagram page, however, she shared a snap of the couple posing in the countryside with a rainbow in the background and wrote in the caption, "Happiness".

Gunn, 55, began dating Holland in 2015. She is best known for playing Emilia Harcourt in Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad and its TV spin-off Peacemaker.

The filmmaker was previously married to The Office's Jenna Fischer between 2000 and 2007.