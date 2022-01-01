Courteney Cox regrets 'doing stuff' to her face

Courteney Cox regrets "chasing youthfulness" by using cosmetic fillers on her face.



In an interview for The Sunday Times Style magazine, the Friends actress reflected on how her continued use of treatments such as injections and Botox led to her looking "really strange".



"There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that (youthfulness) for years," she stated. "And I didn't realise that, 'Oh s**t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.'"



Courteney went on to note that she realised she needed to halt the procedures when she heard others commenting on her appearance.



"I'd say, the day you realise what your friends were talking about. Because people would talk about me, I think," the 57-year-old continued. "But there was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That's just crazy.'"



Back in 2017, Courteney shared that she had all of her facial filler dissolved after she recognised that she no longer looked like herself.



"So now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change," she said in an interview with People in 2019.