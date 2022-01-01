Christie Brinkley calls out 'age stereotypes' prevalent in American media

Christie Brinkley has spoken out on the prevalence of ageist stereotypes in U.S. media.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Sunday to share a link to a recent BuzzFeed article titled "32 Celebrities Who Are Over 50 And Absolutely Prove That, Yes, Being Older Is Attractive" as well as a montage of celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Queen Latifah, Diane Keaton, Halle Berry, and Oprah Winfrey.

In the accompanying caption, Christie criticised editors at American media organisations for continuing to promote ageism.

"I saw this article this morning and my first thought was these women don't have anything to prove they're just living their best life...but then I thought again about ageism in America and some of the ways that we are constantly being categorized because of our age," she began. "Age stereotypes and rules that our culture has defined for us abound. Even the expression 'ageing gracefully' should not be about one's looks but about the attitude and energy one offers the world."

Christie, 68, went on to assert that the women on the BuzzFeed list have all contributed "so much beauty" to the world with their work.

And she also insisted that the "constant categorising" of people by age can "gnaw away" at one's confidence.

"Women of every age belong everywhere they feel like being, and we can do whatever we set our minds to. We may not always succeed or win, but we're old enough to learn from our mistakes and keep growing and evolving so we are a force to be reckoned with. There are a million older and wiser women out there reshaping and rebranding the numbers," she added.