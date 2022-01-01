Laverne Cox was 'so nervous' for Kacy Duke to watch Inventing Anna

Laverne Cox was anxious for Kacy Duke to approve of her performance in Inventing Anna.



The Orange Is the New Black star portrays the personal trainer in the new Netflix miniseries, which is inspired by the story of Anna Sorokin and how she convinced New York's elite that she was a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, Laverne recalled how she nervously awaited Kacy's review of her portrayal in the show.



"I was so nervous. I was really in so much anxiety, because I was like, 'If Kacy hates it, this is going to be terrible.' But she sent me the sweetest message," she smiled. "She sent me flowers. She said: 'Congratulations. Laverne is killing it.' She's been so sweet."



Laverne went on to describe how one of Kacy's longtime friends also contacted her and insisted that the 49-year-old had "nailed" the depiction.



In addition, the actress shared that she was able to spend some time getting to know Kacy before filming began.



"I got to meet Kacy. She trained me. I had a four-hour lunch with her where she told me her life story. She lived this incredible life. She trained everyone from Denzel Washington to Lenny Kravitz to Julianne Moore," Laverne continued. "And she's been in the business for over 30 years. She's a legend, she's this really spiritual woman who is incredible and she got sort of roped into this crazy, crazy scheme."



Created by Shonda Rhimes, Inventing Anna also stars Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Arian Moayed, and Katie Lowes.