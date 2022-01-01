Queen Elizabeth II cancels virtual engagements following Covid-19 diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth II cancelled her virtual meetings on Tuesday as she continues to battle Covid-19 symptoms.



Buckingham Palace officials announced on Sunday that the British monarch has tested positive for the virus. They said she was experiencing "mild" symptoms and would continue to carry out light duties as she self-isolates at her Windsor Castle residence.



On Tuesday, they shared a new statement revealing that the 95-year-old didn't feel well enough to keep her planned virtual audiences.



"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," representatives said in a statement.



In the original announcement on Sunday, royal officials said, "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."



Her diagnosis was announced about a week after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, both tested positive for Covid-19.