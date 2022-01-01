Joseph Gordon-Levitt begged Mark Cuban to make cameo in Super Pumped

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has recalled how he "kissed up" to billionaire Mark Cuban when asking him to make a cameo in Super Pumped.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, the Inception actor discussed the lengths he went to in order to get the billionaire businessman to make an appearance on the upcoming TV series, which is centred on the rise and fall of former Uber boss, Travis Kalanick.

"(Co-creator) Brian Koppelman is friends with Mark Cuban and he was going to have a drink with him," he explained. "And I was like, 'O.K. I'm going to make a video pleading for Mark Cuban to come play himself in Super Pumped.' I made the video on my phone and did like 10 takes of it. And I told him how important it would be and how much it would mean to me for him to come do the show. He makes a video and sends it back to me. He's really sweet. (He says), 'I think you're such a great actor etc but if you want me to do the show, you're going to have to kiss up a lot more than that.'"

Gordon-Levitt thought about Dallas Mavericks owner Cuban's request and made another video of himself wearing a Mavericks cap, even though he is a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I love Mark Cuban - Shark Tank is my show! You can understand how big of a deal it is for me to do this. Go Mavs!" the star exclaimed in the clip. "And have you seen their owner? So handsome and intelligent... is that kissing up enough? Come and do the scene!"

Super Pumped is set to premiere on Showtime on 27 February.