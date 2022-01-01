Abigail Breslin engaged

Abigail Breslin is engaged to marry her boyfriend Ira Kunyansky.



The Little Miss Sunshine star announced her happy news by sharing a close-up photo of her diamond engagement ring on Instagram on Tuesday night with the caption, "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall."



Ira also shared snaps of them posing for photos on the beach, presumably just after the proposal, after having dinner at the oceanside restaurant, Geoffrey's Malibu, in California. He added in the caption, "She said YES!"



In the snaps, Abigail and Ira can be seen wearing almost matching casual clothes - blue denim jeans, a black top and black shoes.



Reacting in the comments underneath Abigail's post, Maleficent actress Elle Fanning wrote, "Awwwwwww congrats!!!!!!" with a ring emoji.



Abigail, 25, and Ira, 31, are believed to have been in a relationship since early 2017.



Earlier this month, the Scream Queens actress wrote an Instagram post about Ira in honour of his 31st birthday.



"Happiest happiest birthday to my one and only, love of my life, perfect angel of a boyfriend @richruski …. Life would be so uninteresting without you in it. I adore you more than words can describe," she wrote.