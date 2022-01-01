Lilly Singh hospitalised for painful ovarian cysts

Lilly Singh has been hospitalised due to agonising pain from ovarian cysts.



The YouTube star and TV presenter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her looking unwell while lying in a hospital bed.



In the accompanying caption, Lilly explained that doctors had discovered cysts on both of her ovaries.



"Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts. And I'm just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You're going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me in-between periods?!" the 33-year-old wrote. "LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT... the NERVE. I'M WEAKKKK.... No but actually. It hurts and I'm tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all, I am their mother (sic)."



In response to Lilly's post, a number of her friends sent get well soon messages.



"Dude!!! Soooo many prayers to you!!!!" posted black-ish creator Kenya Barris, while comedian Howie Mandel added, "I'm here if you need anything."