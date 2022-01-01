Tracee Ellis Ross refuses to call Michelle Obama by her first name

Tracee Ellis Ross refuses to call former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama by her first name.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, the Black-ish star recalled how she messaged her friend about making a cameo on the hit show.

But while Tracee counts Michelle as a good pal, she confessed that she still calls her Mrs Obama.

"I was raised in the generation where your teachers and your friends' parents are Mr and Mrs. So, in public she's Mrs Obama, former First Lady. There's no question. I was calling her that also as my friend," she smiled. "She was like, 'Seriously, this has to stop.' And I was like, 'O.K. Mrs Obama.' I curtsied as I did it. We were doing a conversation for the United States of Women and in front of the audience, she was like, 'Seriously, you have to call me Michelle.'"

Elsewhere in the chat, Tracee revealed she was a "mess" before filming the episodes for the eighth and final season of Black-ish alongside Anthony Anderson.

"You spend so much time with everybody. It's your family. I spent more time pretending I was married to Anthony than not. You're with them from five o'clock in the morning until late at night," the 49-year-old shared. "I feel like there were two things that helped me remember the time was passing: the kids growing up and Anthony's facial hair. By the end, he was like ZZ Top!"

Season eight of Black-ish premiered on ABC last month.