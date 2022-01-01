Hilary Duff's daughter loves listening to her 'teeny bopper' music

Hilary Duff's three-year-old daughter loves listening to her music at full volume.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, host James asked the How I Met Your Father star whether her children like her pop music.

"My son was around for like my last album cycle (2015 record Breathe In. Breathe Out.), which was like five, six years ago already now. So, he likes some songs off the record and appreciates it," she replied, referring to her nine-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

However, Hilary's little girl Banks, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma, is a big fan of her earlier albums, such as 2003's Metamorphosis and 2004's Hilary Duff.

"Someone played my daughter my old teeny bopper music and now I have to bump it in my car like at full volume," the 34-year-old smiled. "And you know when your kids ask for something, like you are giving it to them or they won't stop. And so, she's like, 'I want to hear this, I want to hear that, can I please, can I hear...' I'm like, '(What about) Dua Lipa? Can we do something a little more current?' It's loud and she loves her window down... It's horrific."

Yet, Hilary confessed she gets a kick out of listening to some of her "deep Hilary Duff cuts".

"Honestly, but then there's a moment where I'm like, 'This is a damn bop!'" she joked.