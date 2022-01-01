Jimmy Fallon slams 'insulting' changes to Academy Awards

Jimmy Fallon has criticised Oscars producers for cutting several less glamorous categories from their live broadcast.

During his monologue on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, the TV host slammed the plan, which was announced the previous day.

It will result in the presentation of the Oscars for documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound, not taking place live.

"This year, the Oscars are planning to prerecord some awards before the ceremony and air them during the live broadcast," Fallon, who turned down the chance to serve as Oscars host in 2013, said. "Even more insulting, before the awards are presented, the announcer will say, 'And now, the categories nobody cares about.'"

The funnyman then took aim at self-congratulatory segments that have aired during recent telecasts.

"If they really want to shorten the broadcast, maybe just skip the part where someone explains what an actor is," he joked. "An actor acts."

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences chiefs intend to present the categories inside Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre an hour before the live broadcast begins and then edit them into the full telecast.

The decision has been prompted by falling viewer figures in recent years, amid fears the ceremony goes on for too long for modern audiences. It has, however, prompted a backlash from Academy members, with The American Cinema Editors’ board leading the objections to changes affecting how their members will be honoured.

The Oscars will take place on 27 March, with Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leading the way with 12 nominations.