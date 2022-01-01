Sean Penn making documentary in Ukraine about Russian invasion

Sean Penn is on the ground in Ukraine making a documentary about Russia's invasion.



The Mystic River actor flew to Kyiv earlier this week and appeared at a press briefing in the capital city on Thursday to hear government officials speak about the conflict, which escalated into a full-scale invasion earlier that day. He also reportedly met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and spoke with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk this week.



Penn previously visited Ukraine in November and met with military forces. Photographs of his trip were released by the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service at the time.



The Office of the President issued a statement through the Ukrainian embassy praising the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker.



"The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country," the statement's translation reads, according to Variety. "Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.



"Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians. The more people like that - true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom - the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia."



The 61-year-old is well-known for his humanitarian efforts. His nonprofit organisation Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) recently helped the Covid-19 testing and vaccination rollout in America.



His documentary is being produced by Vice Studios in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.