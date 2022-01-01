Michael Madsen arrested for trespassing

Michael Madsen was arrested for trespassing in California on Wednesday.



The Kill Bill actor was arrested at his home in Malibu on Wednesday night for allegedly trespassing on another property, a representative for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told DailyMail.com.



The unnamed property owner tried to make a citizen's arrest against the 64-year-old and phoned the police for assistance. When officers responded to the call, the property owner expressed his desire to press charges.



After his arrest, Madsen was escorted to West Hills Hospital, where he reportedly stayed for two hours before being taken to the local police station.



Photographs obtained by the website show the actor being led from a building by a police officer while wearing handcuffs.



Booking documents show that Madsen was given a $500 (£373) citation for a misdemeanour and released on Thursday morning.



The Reservoir Dogs star's arrest comes a month after his 26-year-old Hudson committed suicide.



In a statement to the Los Angeles Times about his son's death, Madsen said, "I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy - my last text from him was 'I love you dad'... It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.



"He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it's mind-blowing. I just can't grasp what happened."