AnnaLynne McCord mocked for writing poem to Vladimir Putin amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

AnnaLynne McCord has been mocked on social media for posting a bizarre video in which she recites a poem to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



On Thursday, the 90210 actress responded to the news that Russia had invaded Ukraine by posting a video titled "Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin..." on Twitter.



In the two-minute clip, AnnaLynne recites a poem she seemingly wrote in which she shares how the politician could have been a different person if she was his mother.



"Dear President Vladimir Putin, I'm so sorry that I was not your mother," she began. "If I was a mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light, never would this story's plight, the world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise of nation sitting peaceful under the night sky. If I was your mother, the world would have been warm."



The 34-year-old went on to state that she couldn't image the "soul-stealing pain" the Russian leader must have endured as a child to make him believe he lived "in a cruel, unjust world."



"If I was your mother, if the world was cold, I'd have died to make you warm... I'd have died to give you life," she continued. "I know if I was your mother, that would be a start toward the awareness of what a powerful being of light you could be, if your mind was only free, from the violence you've seen, when you were just two or three. I cannot believe I was born too late, in a different place, when I would have loved you so."



The video swiftly went viral and has been watched more than 19 million times. Many social media users called the video tone-deaf or cringeworthy, while others compared it to Gal Gadot's much-ridiculed rendition of Imagine at the start of the pandemic.



AnnaLynne wasn't the only celebrity to come under fire for her response to the conflict. John Cena was blasted for seemingly using the invasion to promote his TV show Peacemaker on Thursday by tweeting, "If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so."



The Weeknd also began to tease an announcement on social media before stating that he was pausing it in light of the crisis.