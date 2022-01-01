NEWS EE BAFTA Film Awards: The Sessions 2022 schedule and line-up announced Newsdesk Share with :





This year's EE British Academy Film Awards nominees Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessie Buckley, Stephen Graham, Caitríona Balfe, Ann Dowd, Mike Faist, Ciarán Hinds, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, Jane Campion, Aleem Khan, Rebecca Hall and more confirmed to participate, with further names to be announced.



Today, BAFTA has announced this year’s schedule for the EE BAFTA Film Awards: The Sessions 2022, an annual event-series celebrating nominees and nominated films from the EE British Academy Film Awards.



The conversations will allow audiences to get an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at some of this year’s most talked about films, offering insights into the craft of filmmaking from very best in the industry, including experts who worked on After Love, Passing, Boiling Point, Belfast, Cruella, Dune, House of Gucci, West Side Story, CODA and The Power of the Dog.



Public tickets are available for the sessions, which this year includes online Q&As, in-person events and some sessions which are a hybrid of both.



As well as hearing from industry experts and performers at the very top of their game, members of the audience will have an opportunity to put their own questions to the panels.



Free tickets are available now at events.bafta.org

EE British Academy Film Awards: The Sessions will take place from Wednesday 2 March until Monday 7 March, and activity is open to industry and public guests, with tickets available now at events.bafta.org



The full event schedule is listed below.



EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILMS AWARDS: THE SESSIONS 2022 Event Schedule:



Wednesday 2 March

19.00 (GMT) EE Rising Star – Online Q&A

To be confirmed



Thursday 3 March

19:00 (GMT) Leading Actress – Online Q&A

To be confirmed



Friday 4 March

19.30 (GMT) Leading Actor – Online Q&A

Benedict Cumberbatch – THE POWER OF THE DOG

Stephen Graham – BOILING POINT

Other participants to be confirmed



Saturday 5 March

11:00 (GMT) Outstanding Debut at BAFTA195 Piccadilly and Online Q&A

Aleem Khan – AFTER LOVE

Philip Barantini and James Cummings, Hester Ruoff– BOILING POINT

Rebecca Hall – PASSING

Other participants to be confirmed



13:00 (GMT) Outstanding British Film at BAFTA195 Piccadilly and Online Q&A

Matthieu de Braconier – AFTER LOVE

Tamar Thomas - BELFAST

Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli and Hester Ruoff – BOILING POINT

Rebecca Hall - PASSING



13:00 (GMT) Short Film: Animation at BAFTA195 Piccadilly (For BAFTA Members and Crew Only)

Joanna Quinn, Les Mills – AFFAIRS OF THE ARTS

Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass – DO NOT FEED THE PIDGEONS

Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso – NIGHT OF THE LIVING DREAD



16:30 (GMT) Hair and Make-up at BAFTA195 Piccadilly and Online Q&A

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne – CRUELLA

Siân Miller, Alessandro Bertolazzi - CYRANO

Love Larson, Donald Mowat - DUNE

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh – THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

Giuliano Mariano – HOUSE OF GUCCI

This session is supported by Lancôme



17:00 (GMT) Editing – Online Q&A

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle - BELFAST

Joe Walker - DUNE

Andy Jurgensen – LICORICE PIZZA

Joshua L. Pearson – SUMMER OF SOUL (OR WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)



19:00 (GMT) Supporting Actor – Online Q&A

Mike Faist – WEST SIDE STORY

Ciarán Hinds – BELFAST

Troy Kotsur - CODA



Sunday 6 March

12:30 (GMT) Short Film: Live Action at BAFTA195 Piccadilly (For BAFTA Members and Crew Only)

Cherish Oteka - THE BLACK COP

Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Rienkje Attoh, Hayley Williams - FEMME

Jo Prichard - THE PALACE

Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea - STUFFED

Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon - THREE MEETINGS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY COMMITTEE



16:00 (GMT) Supporting Actress – Online Q&A

Caitríona Balfe - BELFAST

Jessie Buckley – THE LOST DAUGHTER

Ariana DeBose – WEST SIDE STORY

Ann Dowd – MASS

Aunjanue Ellis – KING RICHARD



18:30 (GMT) Directing – Online Q&A

Aleem Khan – AFTER LOVE

Audrey Diwan – HAPPENING

Jane Campion – THE POWER OF THE DOG

Other participants to be confirmed



Monday 7 March

18:00 (GMT) Cinematography – Online Q&A

Greig Fraser – DUNE

Dan Laustsen – NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Ari Wegner – THE POWER OF THE DOG



20:00 (GMT) Casting - Online Q&A

Carolyn Mcleod - BOILING POINT

Francine Maisler - DUNE

Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco - THE HAND OF GOD

Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman - KING RICHARD

Cindy Tolan - WEST SIDE STORY