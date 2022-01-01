EE BAFTA Film Awards: The Sessions 2022 schedule and line-up announced

This year's EE British Academy Film Awards nominees Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessie Buckley, Stephen Graham, Caitríona Balfe, Ann Dowd, Mike Faist, Ciarán Hinds, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, Jane Campion, Aleem Khan, Rebecca Hall and more confirmed to participate, with further names to be announced.
Today, BAFTA has announced this year’s schedule for the EE BAFTA Film Awards: The Sessions 2022, an annual event-series celebrating nominees and nominated films from the EE British Academy Film Awards.
The conversations will allow audiences to get an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at some of this year’s most talked about films, offering insights into the craft of filmmaking from very best in the industry, including experts who worked on After Love, Passing, Boiling Point, Belfast, Cruella, Dune, House of Gucci, West Side Story, CODA and The Power of the Dog.
Public tickets are available for the sessions, which this year includes online Q&As, in-person events and some sessions which are a hybrid of both.
As well as hearing from industry experts and performers at the very top of their game, members of the audience will have an opportunity to put their own questions to the panels.
EE British Academy Film Awards: The Sessions will take place from Wednesday 2 March until Monday 7 March
The full event schedule is listed below.
EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILMS AWARDS: THE SESSIONS 2022 Event Schedule:
Wednesday 2 March
19.00 (GMT) EE Rising Star – Online Q&A
To be confirmed
Thursday 3 March
19:00 (GMT) Leading Actress – Online Q&A
To be confirmed
Friday 4 March
19.30 (GMT) Leading Actor – Online Q&A
Benedict Cumberbatch – THE POWER OF THE DOG
Stephen Graham – BOILING POINT
Other participants to be confirmed
Saturday 5 March
11:00 (GMT) Outstanding Debut at BAFTA195 Piccadilly and Online Q&A
Aleem Khan – AFTER LOVE
Philip Barantini and James Cummings, Hester Ruoff– BOILING POINT
Rebecca Hall – PASSING
Other participants to be confirmed
13:00 (GMT) Outstanding British Film at BAFTA195 Piccadilly and Online Q&A
Matthieu de Braconier – AFTER LOVE
Tamar Thomas - BELFAST
Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli and Hester Ruoff – BOILING POINT
Rebecca Hall - PASSING
13:00 (GMT) Short Film: Animation at BAFTA195 Piccadilly (For BAFTA Members and Crew Only)
Joanna Quinn, Les Mills – AFFAIRS OF THE ARTS
Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass – DO NOT FEED THE PIDGEONS
Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso – NIGHT OF THE LIVING DREAD
16:30 (GMT) Hair and Make-up at BAFTA195 Piccadilly and Online Q&A
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne – CRUELLA
Siân Miller, Alessandro Bertolazzi - CYRANO
Love Larson, Donald Mowat - DUNE
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh – THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
Giuliano Mariano – HOUSE OF GUCCI
This session is supported by Lancôme
17:00 (GMT) Editing – Online Q&A
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle - BELFAST
Joe Walker - DUNE
Andy Jurgensen – LICORICE PIZZA
Joshua L. Pearson – SUMMER OF SOUL (OR WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)
19:00 (GMT) Supporting Actor – Online Q&A
Mike Faist – WEST SIDE STORY
Ciarán Hinds – BELFAST
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Sunday 6 March
12:30 (GMT) Short Film: Live Action at BAFTA195 Piccadilly (For BAFTA Members and Crew Only)
Cherish Oteka - THE BLACK COP
Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Rienkje Attoh, Hayley Williams - FEMME
Jo Prichard - THE PALACE
Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea - STUFFED
Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon - THREE MEETINGS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY COMMITTEE
16:00 (GMT) Supporting Actress – Online Q&A
Caitríona Balfe - BELFAST
Jessie Buckley – THE LOST DAUGHTER
Ariana DeBose – WEST SIDE STORY
Ann Dowd – MASS
Aunjanue Ellis – KING RICHARD
18:30 (GMT) Directing – Online Q&A
Aleem Khan – AFTER LOVE
Audrey Diwan – HAPPENING
Jane Campion – THE POWER OF THE DOG
Other participants to be confirmed
Monday 7 March
18:00 (GMT) Cinematography – Online Q&A
Greig Fraser – DUNE
Dan Laustsen – NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Ari Wegner – THE POWER OF THE DOG
20:00 (GMT) Casting - Online Q&A
Carolyn Mcleod - BOILING POINT
Francine Maisler - DUNE
Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco - THE HAND OF GOD
Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman - KING RICHARD
Cindy Tolan - WEST SIDE STORY