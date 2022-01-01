Owen Wilson's mum prefers him to play more heroic characters

Owen Wilson admits his mum prefers him to play heroic characters.



The 'Marry Me' actor - who appears alongside Jennifer Lopez in the new romantic comedy - has opened up on what his own mother Laura Wilson thinks of his roles, and he revealed she would rather see him channeling Hollywood legend Gary Cooper.



Appearing on ‘The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham’, he said: “I don’t hear from her much on, like, 'Zoolander'. I think she would prefer to see me in more sort of heroic roles, you know - Gary Cooper type.”



However, the star - who has appeared in the likes of 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', 'Wedding Crashers' and 'Marley and Me' - admitted his photographer mum hasn't always got her wish.



He added: “But there aren’t many movies where I’ve worked on where I’ve played that character”



Owen also revealed his Mum did like his work with Jackie Chan movies in 2000's 'Shanghai Noon' and its 2003 sequel 'Shanghai Knights'.



He said: “She came to visit on those Jackie Chan movies and she loved Jackie and she photographed a lot”



Owen and his mother Laura have a very close bond and he doesn’t shy away from talking about his mother in interviews.



He previously revealed that his mother was able to find love again at the age of 80.



He gushed: "My mom recently got married at age 80 to a very nice guy. I think that's a very romantic story and the idea that you can find love at any age."



Meanwhile, Owen has been in New Orleans working on a remake to Disney movie ‘The Haunted Mansion’ - based on the theme park ride of the same name - which is set to be released in October 2022.