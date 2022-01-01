Kim Kardashian keeps a bag of her hair in storage

Kim Kardashian keeps a bag of old hair stored amongst her most treasured possessions.

In a new video for Vogue, the reality TV star offered a tour of her minimalist mansion, and gave fans a glimpse at some of her art and "favourite things".

To begin, Kim pulled out a bag of her hair that her late father, Robert Kardashian, had cut and packed away with a letter almost 34 years ago.

Admitting it was "a little creepy", she proceeded to read the letter her dad penned when he worked at a talent agency.

"My dad used to work at MCA, so it's on his letterhead and it says, 'Kimberly, I cut your hair on April 11th 1988.' And there's my hair," she explained. The famed lawyer passed away in 2003.

Kim went on to list her special objects, such as the personalised scrapbooks she has made for her four children and her fleet of matching luxury vehicles.

And as for the chic interior design of her home, the 41-year-old noted that she wanted a neutral palette with a relaxing vibe.

"I find there is so much chaos out in the world, when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet and I want everything to feel calming... shockingly, four kids hasn't messed up my cream house," she smiled.