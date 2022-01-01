John Mulaney gushes over baby son: 'He's a cool guy'

John Mulaney gushed over fatherhood during his Saturday Night Live monologue on Saturday night.

As part of the opener, the comedian opened up about his sobriety journey and the birth of his baby son Malcolm, whom he shares with actress girlfriend Olivia Munn.

"For many, many reasons, I'm grateful to be here tonight after a very complicated year. It is wonderful to be in a place that's always emphasised sobriety and mental health," he joked. "Since I last hosted, different things have happened... Life is a lot better and happier now. I have a 12-week-old son. I'm very excited, he is a pretty cool guy for someone who can't vote. His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat him."

John, who hosted the sketch show for the fifth time, went on to describe how he saw a lot of his own personality in little Malcolm in the minutes after he was born last November.

"We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he's crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room. (Malcolm's) under this big bright light, and light is just shining in his eyes," the 39-year-old continued. "He just looks up at the light and (squints). He was annoyed, but he didn't say anything. I was like, 'That's my son.' A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he's not going to make a fuss... He's a very good boy."