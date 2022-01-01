Maksim Chmerkovskiy calls out Kirstie Alley over Ukraine war tweet

Former Dancing with the Stars partners Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Kirstie Alley have clashed on social media over the Ukraine crisis.



After Russian forces led by President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of the nation on 24 February, Alley took to Twitter to write, "I don't know what's real or what is fake in this war. So I won't be commenting. I'll pray instead."



In response, Ukraine native Chmerkovskiy responded: "I clearly remember being right next to you while you were organizing trucks of aid during Hurricane Sandy (in 2012) and I remember all that you were saying to me about situations where innocent are suffering. That same energy is needed right now."



He added, "No one needs your prayer if you don't know what's real or fake."



Alley, who was partnered with the professional dancer on season 12 of the competition, has since deleted her controversial message.



Chmerkovskiy has been keeping followers updated about the situation in Ukraine via semi-regular posts on his Instagram account.