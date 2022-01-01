Milla Jovovich 'heartbroken and dumbstruck' over conflict in Ukraine

Milla Jovovich is "heartbroken" by the escalating conflict in her native Ukraine.

After Russian forces led by President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of the nation on 24 February, the Resident Evil actress took to Instagram to share her devastation over the news.

"I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine. My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine," she wrote. "I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them."

Milla was born in Kyiv to a Russian mother and Serbian father. She spent her childhood in Russia before moving to Los Angeles in the early 1980s.

"I remember the war in my father's homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never-ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears," the 46-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in her post, Milla shared a link to a list of charities where people can donate funds. These include the International Fund, the Ukrainian Foundation, the Return Alive Foundation, the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, the Kyiv Independent, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Territory of Kindness.