John Mulaney 'broke up' with drug dealers during rehab stint

John Mulaney has joked about how he was forced to "break up" with drug dealers during his latest stint in rehab.

During his monologue for Saturday Night Live on Saturday night, the comedian spoke candidly about how he had to delete all the numbers from his phone while in rehab for two months after his friends and family staged an intervention in December 2020.

"In some cases, you reach out to a drug dealer to say, 'Hey, never get in touch with me again, I'm sober now.' It's called breaking up with your drug dealer," he shared.

John went on to explain how he had somehow convinced an artist friend to supply him after he "kept asking" for drugs.

"I like that story because there are many tales of drug dealers who have turned innocent people into drug addicts. I might be the first drug addict to turn an innocent man into a drug dealer," the 39-year-old sighed.

Elsewhere, the star recounted how his loved ones invited him to dinner with the aim of confronting him about his addictions in late 2020.

"It was not dinner, it was an intervention for me. My least favourite kind of intervention," he laughed. "When I walked into my intervention, I knew right away it was an intervention. You know how bad a drug problem you have to have if when you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is, 'This is probably an intervention about my drug problem. There's no other reason people would be behind a door.'"