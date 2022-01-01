Jennifer Hudson and Will Smith win big at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Jennifer Hudson and Will Smith were the big winners at the 2022 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards on Saturday night.

During the ceremony held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California, the singer/actress was crowned Entertainer of the Year, beating out the likes of Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King, and Tiffany Haddish for the honour.

Hudson also took home Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance as Aretha Franklin in Respect, while Smith won Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard.

Netflix Western The Harder They Fall won Outstanding Motion Picture, with King collecting Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in the movie.

Daniel Kaluuya took home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a motion picture for his acting in Judas and the Black Messiah.

As for the TV categories, Issa Rae nabbed Best Comedy Series and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Insecure, while Anthony Anderson won Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Black-ish. Queen Sugar was the winner of Outstanding Drama Series, Sterling K. Brown won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us, and Angela Bassett was feted as Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for 9-1-1.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Entertainer of the Year - Jennifer Hudson

Outstanding Motion Picture - The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture - Will Smith for King Richard

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture - Jennifer Hudson for Respect

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture - Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Regina King for The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture - Encanto

Outstanding Comedy Series - Insecure

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series - Anthony Anderson for Black-ish

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series - Issa Rae for Insecure

Outstanding Drama Series - Queen Sugar

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series - Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series - Angela Bassett for 9-1-1

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic special - Colin in Black & White

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special - Kevin Hart for True Story

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special - Taraji P. Henson for Annie Live!

Outstanding New Artist - Saweetie

Outstanding Male Artist - Anthony Hamilton

Outstanding Female Artist - Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding Album - Jazmine Sullivan's Heaux Tales