Squid Game and CODA win big at Screen Actors Guild Awards

South Korean TV series Squid Game and the movie CODA were the big winners at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

The leads of Netflix's much-watched survival series, Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, won the outstanding actor and actress in a drama series prizes, while the show also won Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.

The duo made history at the ceremony, becoming the first actors from a non-English-language series to win acting prizes at the SAGs.

It was closely followed by Ted Lasso, which won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series as well as Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, who picked up the prize for the second consecutive year.

Over in the movie categories, CODA, about the hearing child of deaf parents, took home the night's biggest award - Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Its star, Troy Kotsur, won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, making him the first deaf actor in the history of the award show to claim an individual prize.

Jessica Chastain won the best actress accolade for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, while Will Smith took home the best actor gong for King Richard, and Ariana DeBose claimed best supporting actress for her portrayal of Anita in the new West Side Story.

The 2022 SAG Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CODA

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith - King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

No Time to Die

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Squid Game.