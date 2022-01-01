Jonathan Rhys Meyers accepts plea deal in DUI case

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has cut a plea deal in his driving under the influence (DUI) case.



The Tudors actor was arrested for misdemeanour DUI back in November 2020 after being involved in a single-car collision in Malibu, California. He was originally slapped with two DUI-related charges and one count of reckless driving.



As part of the plea deal, the Irish star pleaded no contest to the reckless driving charge and the other two charges were dropped. In exchange, the 44-year-old escaped jail time and was sentenced to summary probation for a year.



According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Bend It Like Beckham actor also has to pay a $500 (£373) fine and complete an alcohol education and counselling programme.



In November 2020, police officers responding to his car crash felt he appeared intoxicated and issued a field sobriety test, which he failed.



Meyers has a long history of substance abuse and has received treatment for his addiction a few times. Shortly after he broke his sobriety on a flight and was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in 2018, he said on Larry King Now, "When my wife found that I'd ordered a drink, she got very, very angry with me because I shouldn't drink. It doesn't suit me and I had been sober for a long time."



Meyers is married to Mara Lane and they share a five-year-old son named Wolf.