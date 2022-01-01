Naya Rivera's family reaches settlement in wrongful death lawsuit

Naya Rivera's family have settled their wrongful death lawsuit against officials in Ventura County, California.

The Glee star's estate and her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey filed the lawsuit on behalf of their six-year-old son Josey in November 2020, months after the actress accidentally drowned in Lake Piru during a boating excursion with her son that July. She was 33.

They sued officials in Ventura County, as well as the county's Parks and Recreation Management, and the United Water Conservation District for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. They argued that her death was preventable and the defendants failed to warn Rivera of the potential dangers associated with boating and swimming in the lake.

Editors at The Blast now report that all parties have reached a settlement in the case.

"In Josey Hollis Dorsey and the Estate of Naya Rivera's litigation relating to the drowning death of Naya Rivera on July 8, 2020, all parties have entered into a global settlement, which is subject to approval by the Ventura Superior Court on March 16," the family's lawyer Amjad M. Khan said in a statement. "Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru. Though the tragic loss of Josey's mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy."

Josey was found alone in the rented boat by Lake Piru staff after they failed to return it and Rivera's body was found five days later following an extensive search-and-rescue operation.

The dollar amount of the settlement has not been disclosed.