Michael Douglas to play Benjamin Franklin in limited series

Michael Douglas is to play Founding Father of the United States, Benjamin Franklin, in a new Apple TV+ limited series.



Yet to be titled, the project is based on the 2005 book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff.



"The drama will explore the thrilling story of one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin's career. At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced France - an absolute monarchy - to underwrite America's experiment in democracy," an Apple TV+ representative said in a statement. "By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmanoeuvred British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues, all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the final peace treaty with England of l783."



Douglas will also serve as an executive producer, alongside EDEN Productions' Richard Plepler, Flame Ventures' Tony Krantz, and Wonder Woman producer Mark Mostyn.



Schiff and series writer Kirk Ellis will also serve as executive producers, as will director Tim Van Patten.



The show will be a co-production between ITV Studios America and Apple Studios.



A potential release date has not yet been announced.