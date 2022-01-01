Sean Penn abandons car in Ukraine and walks to Poland amid conflict

Sean Penn has abandoned his car in Ukraine and "walked miles" to Poland following Russia's invasion.



The Mystic River actor is making a documentary about the Russia-Ukraine crisis for Vice Studios, and flew into Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, last week before Russia launched a full-scale attack on Thursday.



Sharing an update about his experience on the ground on Monday, the 61-year-old revealed he and his colleagues have fled the country like many other Ukrainians.



"Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road," Penn wrote on Twitter beside a photo of him pulling a suitcase along the side of a road lined with cars. "Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."



He has yet to share further updates about his location.



According to reports, Penn met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk last week and attended a press briefing. He previously visited Ukraine in November and met with military forces.



Addressing the conflict on Twitter over the weekend, the Oscar winner wrote, "Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe (Russian President) Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle.



"Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost."