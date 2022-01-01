Courteney Cox recounts creepy ghost encounter at Los Angeles home

Courteney Cox once had a ghost encounter in her Los Angeles home.

The Friends actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night to promote her new horror-comedy show, Shining Vale.

During the chat, host Jimmy asked Courteney if she had ever had any sort of paranormal experience, and she recalled the time a delivery driver spotted a ghost inside of her house.

"I didn't believe it at first, but I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in L.A., obviously. It was Gypsy Rose Lee's house and Carole King," the 57-year-old began, referring to the late burlesque entertainer and music icon. "So, Carole King came over to my house and she said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was. 'Yeah, whatever.' But other people who had stayed there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed. And I was 'Yeah, whatever.'"

Courteney also described how Carole performed a séance at the property, but she was so distracted by the singer that she couldn't focus on what was going on.

"But then, I was at the house one day not being a believer. And the doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy or something. And I opened the door and he said, 'Do you know this house is haunted?'" the star remembered. "And I go, 'Yeah, why? Why do you think that?' And he goes, 'Because there is someone standing behind you.' And I was like, 'Let's sell!'"

Courteney found the experience to be "so scary" that she could never sleep alone at the property again. She sold the house a short time later.

"You don't think of it the same way. You start seeing things," she added.

Shining Vale is set to premiere on Starz on 6 March.