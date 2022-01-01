Jimmy O. Yang was 'nervous' for his father to appear on Space Force

Jimmy O. Yang was "so nervous" for his father to act alongside John Malkovich and Steve Carell on Space Force.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, the actor opened up about how Malkovich had offered his dad, Richard Ouyang, the opportunity to play a Chinese scientist on the Netflix show.

However, Jimmy wasn't thrilled by his father's nonchalance on the set, which follows a group of people tasked with establishing the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, the United States Space Force.

"I was so nervous for my dad, his scenes were with John Malkovich, two-time Oscar nominee," he said. "I was like, 'Dad, you've got to know your lines.' I was like a tiger parent, a tiger son training him. And he was like, 'No, no I'm prepared, I've got this.' And he showed up on set and me and John Malkovich are honing our lines. Even John, a veteran actor... Steve is in the corner working on his lines... I'm working."

Accordingly, Jimmy was dismayed to discover his dad taking a nap at one point.

"My dad is just asleep on the cast chair. He has no fear," the star smiled. "He just went in and crushed it!"